Left Menu

You can't play with lives of people: SC to J-K administration on waste management

You cannot play with the lives of the people.Deposit the fine, the bench said while dismissing the plea filed by the civic body.The lawyer appearing for the civic body submitted that the fine was levied despite the new dumping ground being ready.He submitted that the municipal council has taken remedial action for scientific management of solid waste.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:57 IST
You can't play with lives of people: SC to J-K administration on waste management
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Jammu and Kashmir administration over unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste, saying it cannot play with the lives of the people.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar dismissed a plea by Municipal Committee of Bandipora against imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 64.21 lakh for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste.

''Is it the way you deal with matters? Is it the consciousness of your state? You cannot play with the lives of the people.Deposit the fine,'' the bench said while dismissing the plea filed by the civic body.

The lawyer appearing for the civic body submitted that the fine was levied despite the new dumping ground being ready.

He submitted that the municipal council has taken remedial action for scientific management of solid waste. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Bandipora, Kashmir against an order of the National Green Tribunal which refused to quash levy of the environmental compensation levied by J-K State Pollution Control Committee.

The pollution control committee had found that the solid waste was being continuously dumped at Zalwan Nassu site in close proximity of the district headquarter Bandipora and on the catchment of Wullar lake near Zalwan Nallah in a haphazard and unscientific manner by the municipal committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022