A doctor of a state-run hospital in Odishas Bhubaneswar was arrested for allegedly duping a woman, the daughter of a patient who was treated there, on the pretext of marriage, police said.The accused, who is a postgraduate student at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here, was apprehended on Tuesday by Mahila Police of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate, a senior officer said.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:01 IST
Doctor held for duping daughter of patient on marriage promise in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A doctor of a state-run hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was arrested for allegedly duping a woman, the daughter of a patient who was treated there, on the pretext of marriage, police said.

The accused, who is a postgraduate student at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, was apprehended on Tuesday by Mahila Police of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate, a senior officer said. The arrest was made after the father of the 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint, alleging that the doctor established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later got engaged with another woman from his state, West Bengal. The alleged victim met the doctor two years ago when her father was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police officer said, citing the complaint. The accused had "taken the woman's phone number at the time of discharge of her father from the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and later, invited her several times to his hostel", he said. The doctor was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

