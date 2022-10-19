UK foreign secretary Cleverly: another leadership contest won't help financial markets stay calm

Another Conservative Party leadership contest would not help financial markets stay calm, Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

"What I'm not convinced by, far far from convinced by, is that going through another leadership campaign, defenestrating another prime minister, will either convince the British people that we're thinking about them rather than ourselves or convince the markets to stay calm," Cleverly said on Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)