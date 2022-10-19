Left Menu

Woman gang-raped, rod inserted in her pvt part in Ghaziabad; women's panel issues notice to police

It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality. PTI SLB CJ CJ

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:10 IST
Woman gang-raped, rod inserted in her pvt part in Ghaziabad; women's panel issues notice to police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found ''wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part,'' the DCW said.

According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother's birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV.

They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured her for two days, it said.

The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a ''very critical condition'', it said.

The notice has been issued to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, ''The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022