Belarus says no mobilisation planned amid military eligibility checkups

Belarus said on Wednesday that it had begun summoning citizens to check their eligibility for military service but that it was not planning mobilisation.

"The military registration and enlistment activities are strictly routine and are expected to be completed by the end of this year," the defence ministry said.

