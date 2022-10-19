Left Menu

Case against man in MP for giving triple talaq to wife

A case has been registered against a man and five other members of his family after he allegedly gave instant triple talaq to his wife in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district, police said on Wednesday.The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:40 IST
Case against man in MP for giving triple talaq to wife
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a man and five other members of his family after he allegedly gave instant 'triple talaq' to his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Wednesday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. A 23-year-old woman approached the Kotwali police in Khargone on Tuesday, accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq and dowry harassment.

Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi said the woman in her complaint said she got married to the 26-year-old man, who is into milk selling business, about 10 months back. She was thrown out of her in-laws' house in May as they demanded dowry, the official said quoting the complaint. When she returned to her in-laws' house in August, her husband allegedly gave her instant triple talaq, the police official said. Based on her complaint, a FIR was registered against the man, his parents and three other relatives under Indian Penal Code sections for dowry harassment and provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, he said.

Further legal steps will be taken after an investigation, he added. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offence under the Act can attract three years of imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022