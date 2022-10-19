Left Menu

UP CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of migrant workers killed in J-K

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:47 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj, killed in Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local ''hybrid terrorist'' of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack in Shopian district, police said.

A government spokesperson said Adityanath had directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased workers, identified as Manish and Ramsagar of Danna Purva village in Thatia police station limits.

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said on Tuesday that the victims had gone to Kashmir two months ago and worked as daily wagers.

They were sleeping in a tin shed with other migrant workers when the terrorists attacked.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said their bodies would be brought to Lucknow by plane after post mortem and taken to their village by road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

