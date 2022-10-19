Left Menu

Parents of ex Italy PM Renzi acquitted of false invoice charge

An Italian appeals court has acquitted the parents of former prime minister Matteo Renzi on charges of issuing false invoices. The court ruled late on Tuesday that no crime had been committed, a development that Renzi applauded online. "After years of struggle and pain, my parents were acquitted," Renzi said in a tweet.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:56 IST
Parents of ex Italy PM Renzi acquitted of false invoice charge
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian appeals court has acquitted the parents of former prime minister Matteo Renzi on charges of issuing false invoices. The court ruled late on Tuesday that no crime had been committed, a development that Renzi applauded online.

"After years of struggle and pain, my parents were acquitted," Renzi said in a tweet. "I do not wish anyone to live through what my parents had to live through, they did not deserve so much hate. Justice has won," he said. Renzi led a centre-left government from 2014 to 2016, then founded the centrist party Italia Viva. At the last national election on Sept. 25, Renzi teamed up with the Azione party led by Carlo Calenda and got about 8% of the vote.

In 2019, a lower court found Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, who are both in their 70s, guilty of issuing fake invoices for a total of 160,000 euros ($176,000) in 2015 through two small companies. They were given suspended prison terms of one year and nine months. The couple denied the charges and appealed the verdict.

The lower court handed a third defendant, businessman Luigi Dagostino, a two-year term for having accepted bogus invoices. The appeals court reduced the sentence to nine months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022