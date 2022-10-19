Left Menu

Explosions at Myanmar main prison kill eight -media

Three officials and five visitors died at Yangon's colonial-era Insein prison after two explosions went off at 9.40 am local time near the facility's parcels counter, according to independent news portal Myanmar Now. It was unclear what caused the explosions. Police were at the scene and inspecting the site of the explosions shortly afterwards, media reported.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:59 IST
Explosions at Myanmar main prison kill eight -media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

At least eight people were killed and 13 others were injured by explosions at Myanmar's biggest jail, media reported on Wednesday. Three officials and five visitors died at Yangon's colonial-era Insein prison after two explosions went off at 9.40 am local time near the facility's parcels counter, according to independent news portal Myanmar Now. It was unclear what caused the explosions.

Police were at the scene and inspecting the site of the explosions shortly afterwards, media reported. Prison staff and couriers who were seriously injured were evacuated from the prison, while those not seriously injured were treated at nearby shops, according to BBC Burmese.

A number of cases scheduled to be heard in the adjacent court, were cancelled after the explosions, according to media reports. A spokesperson for the military government did not answer phone calls requesting information. Insein is the country's most notorious prison and thousands of political prisoners have been sent to the facility since last year's military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022