China lodges representations over alleged harassment at Manchester consulate

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China's foreign ministry, responding to a question about clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the staff of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Wednesday that it had lodged representations with Britain over the incident.

During a regular media briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the representations were made over what he described as malicious harassment by lawless elements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

