Left Menu

Punjab man dies by suicide, day after burning 5 family members to death

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:50 IST
Punjab man dies by suicide, day after burning 5 family members to death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old Ludhiana man allegedly killed himself by hanging, a day after burning his wife, two step sons and her parents to death, police said on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Singh ended his life by hanging from a tree at his Khurshedpur village near Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana, a police official said.

Singh had allegedly burnt to death his wife Paramjit Kaur her two sons from her previous marriage -- Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5) -- her father Surjan Singh and mother Jogindero late Monday night in Jalandhar district, police had said.

He was upset over Paramjit Kaur's refusal to return home from her parents' place.

Kaur and her minor children had been living with her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar district for the past five-six months.

Singh wanted her to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused as he used to allegedly thrash her and the kids.

On the night of the incident, Singh and his two accomplices doused all the five with petrol when they were sleeping and set them on fire.

Police said one of the two accomplices has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022