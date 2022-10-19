Drug peddler escapes from police custody in Noida

A suspected drug peddler escaped from the custody of Noida Police on the pretext of going to the toilet, following which the on-duty constable was suspended, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday and held at Phase 1 police station, the officials added.

''Accused Bhishma Singh, a native of Siwan district in Bihar and current resident of Harola village in Noida's Sector 5, had sought to go to the toilet while in police custody. He was escorted by a constable but Singh escaped from custody,'' a local police official said.

Constable Sunny Chaudhary has been suspended, the official added.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against Singh under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Searches are on to arrest him, they added.

