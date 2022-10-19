Netherlands to send delegation to Qatar World Cup
The Netherlands is sending a delegation to the Qatar World Cup, a letter from the Dutch foreign minister to parliament said.
Who will be sent, is not yet clear. The Dutch king's presence is not explicitly excluded in the letter.
