Pro-Khalistan slogans found written on outer wall of shut power plant in Bathinda

Pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found scribbled on the outer wall of a closed power plant here on Wednesday, said police.

After the matter came to notice, the slogans were wiped off from the wall, said police.

Station House Officer Harjot Singh said the investigation is underway.

On October 2, similar slogans were found written on the wall of the office of the Forest Department.

