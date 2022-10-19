Left Menu

SC to hear plea against Bollywood movie ‘Thank God’ on Nov 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:56 IST
SC to hear plea against Bollywood movie ‘Thank God’ on Nov 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking a stay on the October 25 release of Ajay Devgn-starrer movie 'Thank God' over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea of Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust for hearing on November 1.

Besides seeking a stay on the release of the movie, the plea has also sought a direction that its trailers and posters be removed from electronic and social media platforms like 'Youtube' as it allegedly contained "derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta".

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner, said the plea will become infructuous if it is heard after its release on October 25.

"It can be heard later," the bench said.

Devgn plays 'God Chitragupta', who is worshipped by Hindus and for whom people belonging to the 'Kayastha' caste have great reverence.

''The religious sentiments of the Petitioner, including other Kayastha people in the country is being harmed/injured and fundamental right is infringed and violated by the Respondents by making and releasing the said movie,'' the plea said.

The petitioner trust has made Central Board of Film Certification, Indra Kumar, the director of the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar and Devgn as parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022