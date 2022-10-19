Left Menu

MP CM orders transfer of govt official for being insensitive towards differently-abled person

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered for the transfer of an additional district magistrate from Indore for allegedly misbehaving with a differently-abled man and directed officials to deal with sensitivity with physically challenged persons, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday during a public hearing at the Indore collector's office where the man had gone for expediting his application for the transfer of an ancestral property in his name.

He somehow managed to reach the first floor of the collector's office and requested guards to let him into the room where the public hearing was going on, but they refused and asked him to show the registration slip which led to an argument.

The differently-abled man also shouted at them for not being provided a wheelchair, following which the staff arranged one for him and took him inside the room where Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pavan Jain was conducting the weekly public hearing, sources said.

The man narrated his problem to Jain, but when the latter allegedly did not gave him the desired attention, the man banged a documents file on the table and threw his mobile phone, a portion of which hit the ADM who got angry. The official then allegedly shouted at the man and later a security staff also slapped him, sources said, adding that he was later taken out of the collector's office and asked to leave.

Chouhan in a review meeting with district officials took serious note of the incident and ordered for the transfer of Jain to Bhopal, a public relations department official said.

The CM also directed officials to deal with differently-abled people with sensitivity, the official said.

