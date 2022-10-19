Left Menu

TN orphange death: Official placed under suspension

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:19 IST
TN orphange death: Official placed under suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The order to this effect was served on T Ranjitha Priya on October 18, official sources said on Wednesday.

Three children staying at Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam in Thirumuruganpoondi in neighbouring Tirupur, a home for destitute children, died and 11 others were hospitalised reportedly after consuming stale food on October 5.

Sevalayam was sealed following visit by Tamil Nadu Social Wefare Minister Geetha Jeevan, for its poor condition. The inmates were shifted to another orphanage in Erode.

In view of the incident, the officer was placed under suspension for negligence and failing to take note of poor management, offical sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022