Staff at British nuclear warhead facility to vote on industrial action
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Staff at Britain's Atomic Weapons Establishment which develops and maintains the nation's nuclear warheads will vote whether to carry out industrial action over pay, a trade union said on Wednesday.
A ballot will open on Oct. 24 and run for two weeks, the Prospect union said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement