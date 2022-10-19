Left Menu

Preacher booked for derogatory remarks against Hindu deities

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:44 IST
Police here lodged a case against a preacher for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, officials said on Wednesday.

A video of his remarks had surfaced on social media.

The FIR was lodged at the Vrindavan police station late on Tuesday night against Aniruddhacharya, a Bhagwatacharya (one who recites the Bhagavad Gita).

Inspector Suraj Prakash Sharma said, ''Aniruddhacharya made derogatory remarks against Draupadi and Goddess Sita.'' The FIR has been filed for hurting religious sentiments on the complaint of BJP member Pawan Sharma and some Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha members, he said.

The way derogatory comment against Draupadi and Goddess Sita have been expressed is hurting and insulting to women, the FIR reads.

The FIR was lodged after a video of the statement started doing rounds on social media platforms.

In his remarks, Aniruddhacharya allegedly said, ''A woman to be extremely beautiful is not a quality but a shortcoming.'' ''Goddess Sita was abducted because she was extremely beautiful,'' he said.

In the same video, he is seen adding,''Efforts were made to disrobe Draupadi because she was extremely beautiful.'' The accused has apologised for his statements.

''I am extremely sorry for what I said. It was never my intention to show disrespect towards goddess nor to hurt sentiments of people,'' the accused told reporters here.

