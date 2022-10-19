Unidentified man killed in accident on Delhi's Rajokri flyover
An unidentified man was killed in an accident on Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Manoj C said. Efforts are on to establish his identity and trace the offending vehicle, Manoj said.
- Country:
- India
An unidentified man was killed in an accident on Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The police recovered the injured man from near a divider on the flyover on Sunday, a senior officer said. He had suffered severe injuries to his head. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. The body has been preserved at the hospital. The police conducted a local enquiry but could not find any clue about the identity of the deceased or the offending vehicle. Efforts are on to establish his identity and trace the offending vehicle, Manoj said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's GST collection in 2nd quarter of FY 2022-23 dips by over 6 pc
Delhi Police makes first arrest of PFI members after ban, 4 arrested
Delhi: 412 cases of dengue in past week, total 937 in year so far
3-day long Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers concludes in Delhi
Delhi Police arrests four PFI members under UAPA