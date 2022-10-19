Unidentified man killed in accident on Delhi's Rajokri flyover

An unidentified man was killed in an accident on Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The police recovered the injured man from near a divider on the flyover on Sunday, a senior officer said. He had suffered severe injuries to his head. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. The body has been preserved at the hospital. The police conducted a local enquiry but could not find any clue about the identity of the deceased or the offending vehicle. Efforts are on to establish his identity and trace the offending vehicle, Manoj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)