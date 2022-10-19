Left Menu

Unidentified man killed in accident on Delhi's Rajokri flyover

An unidentified man was killed in an accident on Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Manoj C said. Efforts are on to establish his identity and trace the offending vehicle, Manoj said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:45 IST
Unidentified man killed in accident on Delhi's Rajokri flyover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man was killed in an accident on Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The police recovered the injured man from near a divider on the flyover on Sunday, a senior officer said. He had suffered severe injuries to his head. He was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. The body has been preserved at the hospital. The police conducted a local enquiry but could not find any clue about the identity of the deceased or the offending vehicle. Efforts are on to establish his identity and trace the offending vehicle, Manoj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022