U.S. government considering joint production of weapons with Taiwan -Nikkei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, Japan's Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, citing three sources.
Washington wants to step up production capacity for U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrence toward China, Nikkei reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea missile launch 'unfortunate', but path to dialogue open, U.S. envoy says
China reports 1,038 new COVID cases for Oct 3 vs 810 a day earlier
N.Korea launch 'unfortunate' and 'destabilizing' but path to dialogue open-U.S.
Google shuts down translation feature in mainland China
Colombia, U.S. discuss drug trafficking, differences remain