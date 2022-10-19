Left Menu

UP CM announces relief for kin of workers killed in J-K terror attack

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:17 IST
UP CM announces relief for kin of workers killed in J-K terror attack
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday declared an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Their last rites were performed at their native place. A ''hybrid terrorist'' of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack in Shopian district on Tuesday, police said. A government spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of the dead workers, identified as Manish and Ramsagar of Danna Purva village in the Thatia police station limits. Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said they had gone to Kashmir two months ago and worked as daily wagers. They were sleeping in a tin shed with other migrant workers when the terrorists attacked.

The bodies were brought to Kannauj on Wednesday morning. The last rites were performed by family members in the afternoon in the presence of MP Subrat Pathak, UP Minister for Social Welfare Asim Arun, MLA Kailash Rajput and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022