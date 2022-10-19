Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:17 IST
Areca and coconut prices
Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 56000 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 42000 to Rs 48500 model Rs 46000 Koka : Rs 24000 to Rs 28500 model Rs 26000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

