Russia says it has launched new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia has launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.
It added that "all designated targets were hit".
