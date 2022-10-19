Senior adviser to UK PM Truss has been suspended - BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:40 IST
One of British Prime Minister Liz Truss's most senior advisers has been suspended and is to face a formal investigation by the Propriety and Ethics Team, the BBC's political editor reported on Wednesday.
The prime minister's Downing Street office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
