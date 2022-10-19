Left Menu

MP: Mining dept official gets judicial custody for seeking sexual favours from mine owner's wife

When his bail application came up for hearing on Tuesday, the court rejected it and sent him to judicial custody, a police official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:46 IST
MP: Mining dept official gets judicial custody for seeking sexual favours from mine owner's wife
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has sentenced a mining department official for demanding sexual favours from a woman five months ago, after her mine owner husband was found allegedly indulging in irregularities.

In the incident that had occurred in May, the official had initially demanded Rs 25,000 bribe from her husband, but later sought sexual favours from his wife instead. When his bail application came up for hearing on Tuesday, the court rejected it and sent him to judicial custody, a police official said on Wednesday. The mining official was currently posted in Barwani.

''When he was posted in Ujjain as in-charge of the flying squad, he had registered a case against the mine owner in Ratlam after detecting some irregularities, and demanded Rs 25,000 bribe from him in May this year for settling the case against him,'' the police official said.

''When the mine owner along with his wife and children reached a temple as decided earlier to hand over the money, the mining department official asked her husband to get water for him. In her husband's absence, he sought sexual favours from his wife in place of the bribe amount,'' the official added.

The accused repeated the offer in front of her husband. However, the couple later approached the police and lodged a complaint against him. Based on their complaint, a case of molestation was registered against him, the official said.

The accused had filed a bail application in the court. However, during the hearing on Tuesday, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Jyoti Rathore rejected his plea and sent him to jail.

''As per the court order, the police sent the official to jail. He has been sent to judicial custody till November 2,'' women's police station in-charge Rajshri Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022