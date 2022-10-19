UK PM Truss says committed to the N. Ireland protocol bill
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday said she was committed to the Northern Ireland protocol bill which would in effect override parts of the Brexit deal with the European Union unless a negotiated agreement with the bloc is found.
"I am completely committed to the Northern Ireland protocol bill," Truss said. "Any negotiations will reflect the same position that is in the protocol bill."
