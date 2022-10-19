Details on UK fracking consent mechanism expected on Wednesday, says PM
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg will provide details later on Wednesday on what kind of mechanism will be used to establish whether local communities agree to fracking, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.
"We will consult on the robust system of local consent, give clear advice on seismic limits and safety before any fracking takes place," Truss, whose government last month lifted a fracking moratorium in England, told parliament. "The business Secretary will be saying more about this later today."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Truss
- Liz Truss
- British
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Moeen closes the door on England test return
Britain's weakened Truss faces fight for credibility
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Several French cities to ban Qatar World Cup fan zones, giant screens; Rugby-Red Roses prop Brown out of England's World Cup opener with COVID-19 and more
UK's Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns
Rolls CEO says UK's Truss government keen on small reactor plan