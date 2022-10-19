NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM27 GJ-DEFEXPO-LD PM Defence forces buying India-made equipment shows self-reliance capacity: PM Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decision of the Indian defence forces to buy a majority of the equipment made in the country shows the capacity of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

BOM28 GJ-PM-LD EDUCATION 5G will take education to next level, says PM Adalaj (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 5G telecom service would take the education system in the country to the next level as the latest technology will go beyond ''smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teachings''.

BOM5 GUTERRES-VISIT-LD MUMBAI UN Secretary-General pays tributes to 26/11 terror attacks victims in Mumbai Mumbai: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on the first day of his three-day visit to India.

BOM23 GUTERRES-INDIA India's voice in world can gain in authority on commitment to inclusivity: UN chief Mumbai: India’s voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

BOM30 MH-GUTERRES-WOMEN Violence against women is `big cancer', says UN secretary-general Mumbai: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday termed violence against women a ''big cancer'' and called for an ''emergency plan'' to tackle it in every country.

BOM29 MP-CONG-POLL-REAX Congress will become stronger under Kharge's leadership: Kamal Nath Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on getting elected as the new Congress president.

BOM33 MH-KHARGE-PAWAR Looking forward to working with Kharge for Oppn unity: Pawar Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress president and said he was looking forward to working with him for forging unity among Opposition parties.

BOM31 MH-CONG-POLL-REAX Hope Kharge will renew consultative process in Congress: Prithviraj Chavan Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday expressed confidence that new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will renew the consultative process which existed in the party earlier.

BOM22 MP-ACTOR-SUICIDE-LOOKOUT CIRCULAR MP: Lookout circular issued against couple accused in actor’s suicide case Bhopal: A lookout circular has been issued against a couple accused of abetting the suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

BOM21 MP-DRUG-SEIZURE 14.5 kg of smack worth Rs 15 cr seized from car in MP; 1 person held Neemuch: Police have seized 14.5 kilogram of smack worth about Rs 15 crore from a car in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district and arrested an alleged drug trafficker, an official said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)