Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of Russian regions.

Putin didn't immediately spell out on Wednesday the steps that would be taken under martial law, but legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

Putin also didn't provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a "special military operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

