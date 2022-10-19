Putin restricts movement in and out of regions near Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Wednesday restricting movement in and out of eight regions adjoining Ukraine.

The measures apply to the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, which are all near Ukraine, and the territories of Crimea and Sevastopol, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)