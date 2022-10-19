Left Menu

French, German government meeting postponed to January - German govt spokesperson

French, German government meeting postponed to January - German govt spokesperson
A meeting between the French and German governments planned for next week has been postponed to January, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that both sides had decided that the postponement made sense due to logistics issues and bilateral discussions that needed more time.

