Left Menu

UK police: No arrests so far after incident at Chinese consulate

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 18:17 IST
UK police: No arrests so far after incident at Chinese consulate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police investigating the treatment of a protester seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate in northern England and beaten said on Wednesday they had made no arrests so far and warned the inquiry would take time to complete.

"There are many strands to this complex and sensitive inquiry, and we will do all we can to achieve as many answers as possible but I must stress that this investigation will take time," Greater Manchester Police's Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022