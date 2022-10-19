UK PM Truss pulls out of planned visit later on Wednesday - PA Media
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pulled out of a planned visit on Wednesday where she had been expected to speak to broadcasters, PA Media reported.
No reason was given for the cancellation of the trip, which had been confirmed as going ahead by her office earlier in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
