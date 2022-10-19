Left Menu

UK PM Truss pulls out of planned visit later on Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 19:32 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pulled out of a planned visit on Wednesday where she had been expected to speak to broadcasters because she has government business to attend to, a source in her Downing Street office said.

No further detail was given on the reason for the cancellation of the trip, which had been confirmed as going ahead by her spokesman only hours earlier.

