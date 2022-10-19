UK PM Truss pulls out of planned visit later on Wednesday

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pulled out of a planned visit on Wednesday where she had been expected to speak to broadcasters because she has government business to attend to, a source in her Downing Street office said.

No further detail was given on the reason for the cancellation of the trip, which had been confirmed as going ahead by her spokesman only hours earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)