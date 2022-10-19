People of Ukraine awarded EU's Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Thought

The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual Prize for Freedom of Thought to honour their fight against Russia's invasion.

"They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us," said European Parliament president Roberta Metsola when she announced the winner. "There is no one more deserving of this prize," she said.

The award comes with prize money of 50,000 euros ($49,100), which the European Union said would be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society. The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Last year the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. Other past winners include South African President Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and Belarus’ democratic opposition. ($1 = 1.0181 euros)

