UK's Suella Braverman has left job as interior minister - Guardian
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 20:56 IST
Britain's Suella Braverman has left her job as interior minister, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.
The Guardian cited sources saying her departure was "at the behest" of new finance minister Jeremy Hunt.
