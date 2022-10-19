Golf-Los Angeles Country Club to host 2039 U.S. Open

The Los Angeles Country Club will host the 2039 U.S. Open and 2032 U.S. Women's Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Country Club, located on the edge of Beverly Hills, will host next year's U.S. Open on the famed North Course which was returned to its original George C. Thomas Jr. layout by architect Gil Hanse during a 2010 restoration project.

"We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years," USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said in a statement. The Los Angeles Country Club will become just the third U.S. Open venue in Southern California, joining The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades (1948) and Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego (2008, 2021).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)