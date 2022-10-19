Left Menu

Golf-Los Angeles Country Club to host 2039 U.S. Open

The Los Angeles Country Club will host the 2039 U.S. Open and 2032 U.S. Women's Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Country Club, located on the edge of Beverly Hills, will host next year's U.S. Open on the famed North Course which was returned to its original George C.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:00 IST
Golf-Los Angeles Country Club to host 2039 U.S. Open

The Los Angeles Country Club will host the 2039 U.S. Open and 2032 U.S. Women's Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Country Club, located on the edge of Beverly Hills, will host next year's U.S. Open on the famed North Course which was returned to its original George C. Thomas Jr. layout by architect Gil Hanse during a 2010 restoration project.

"We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years," USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said in a statement. The Los Angeles Country Club will become just the third U.S. Open venue in Southern California, joining The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades (1948) and Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego (2008, 2021).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022