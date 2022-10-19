WRAPUP 10-Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on back foot in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion. Images of people using boats to flee the southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus - from the right to left bank of the River Dnipro - as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone.

The Russian-installed chief of Kherson - one of four Ukrainian regions unilaterally claimed by Moscow where Putin declared martial law on Wednesday - said about 50,000-60,000 people would be moved out in the next six days. "The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," Vladimir Saldo, the official, told state TV. "Where the military operates, there is no place for civilians."

Staff at Kherson's Russian-backed administration were also being relocated to the left bank of the Dnipro, he said, although he said Russia had the resources to hold the city and even counter-attack if necessary. Eight months after being invaded, Ukraine is pressing major counter-offensives in the east and south to try to take as much territory as it can before winter after routing Russian forces in some areas.

Russian forces near Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks and risk being pinned against the western bank of the 2,200-km (1,370-mile) Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine. In televised remarks to his Security Council, Putin boosted the powers of Russia's regional governors and ordered the creation of a coordinating council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to support his "special military operation".

He said the "entire system of state administration", not only the specialised security agencies, must be geared to back up the Ukraine effort. It was unclear what the immediate impact of Putin's declaration of martial law would be, beyond much tighter security measures in Kherson and the other three regions.

'DEOCCUPATION' Kyiv, which along with the West does not recognise Moscow's self-styled annexations, derided the move.

"'Martial law' implementation on the occupied territories by Russia should be considered only as a pseudo-legalisation of (the) looting of Ukrainians' property," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser. "This does not change anything for Ukraine: we continue the liberation and deoccupation of our territories."

The sides exchanged intermittent artillery fire on a section of the Kherson front in the Mykolaiv region on Wednesday, the impacts marked by towers of smoke. Several Ukrainian soldiers said they were aware of the martial law declaration but were not worried, although they warned a visiting Reuters reporter of the danger of Russian drones.

"For sure he's (Putin) up to no good. We understand that," said Yaroslav, who declined to give his last name. "But whatever they are doing, we will screw them anyway." Oleh, who also withheld his last name, said Russia in the past had warned about what it claimed would be escalatory Ukrainian actions only to carry them out itself.

"We are just concerned about our people in the Kherson region," he said. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and reopened Cold War-era geopolitical fissures.

'LOOMING OFFENSIVE' Ukrainian cities have been struck in recent days by drones and missiles, and Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, said the capital's air defences were in action again on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said a third of his country's power stations have been hit by Russian strikes, discussed security at power supply facilities with senior officials. "We are working to create mobile power points for the critical infrastructure of cities, towns and villages," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"We are preparing for various scenarios of possible consequences. Ukraine will defend itself. No matter what the enemy plans and does." The deputy head of Kherson's Russia-backed administration, Kirill Stremousov, said the city and especially its right bank could be shelled by Ukrainian forces, adding that residents who left would be given accommodation inside Russia.

"I ask you to ...evacuate as fast as you possibly can," he said in a video appeal. "We do not plan to surrender the city, we will stand until the last moment." General Sergei Surovikin, the new commander of Moscow's forces in Ukraine, earlier gave a gloomy assessment of Russia's prospects.

"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," he told state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel. The position in Kherson was "difficult", he said, adding: "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings."

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, accused Russia of laying on a "propaganda show with evacuation" there. "The Russians are trying to scare the people of Kherson with fake newsletters about the shelling of the city by our army," Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth, Max Hunder and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Andrew Osborn and Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)