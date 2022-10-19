UK PM Truss to Braverman: it is important confidentiality is respected

It is important cabinet confidentiality is respected, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a letter to Suella Braverman on Wednesday after the interior minister resigned for breaching rules about sharing sensitive government information.

"I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected," Truss wrote.

