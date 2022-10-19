UK PM Truss to Braverman: it is important confidentiality is respected
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
It is important cabinet confidentiality is respected, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a letter to Suella Braverman on Wednesday after the interior minister resigned for breaching rules about sharing sensitive government information.
"I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected," Truss wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suella Braverman
- Truss
- Liz Truss
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK minister Suella Braverman blames Leicester riots on new migrants
UK’s Suella Braverman casts doubt on FTA over ‘open borders’ with India
Eager to secure trade deal with India, says UK's Suella Braverman
UK's Suella Braverman has left job as interior minister - Guardian
TEXT-UK interior minister Suella Braverman's resignation letter