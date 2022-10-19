Left Menu

UK PM Truss to Braverman: it is important confidentiality is respected

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:09 IST
  • United Kingdom

It is important cabinet confidentiality is respected, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a letter to Suella Braverman on Wednesday after the interior minister resigned for breaching rules about sharing sensitive government information.

"I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important the ministerial code is upheld and that cabinet confidentiality is respected," Truss wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

