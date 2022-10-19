Left Menu

Iran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest - Fars news agency

It also did not say whether they included nine foreigners who Iran's intelligence ministry said on Sept.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:34 IST
Iran arrests 14 foreigners over unrest - Fars news agency
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian authorities have arrested 14 foreigners over unrest that has rocked the country in recent weeks, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Investigations show that citizens of 14 countries, including the United States, Russia, Austria, France, the United Kingdom, and Afghanistan, have been arrested in recent riots in the country, of which Afghan nationals are the most numerous," Fars reported.

Fars did not say when the arrests were made. It also did not say whether they included nine foreigners who Iran's intelligence ministry said on Sept. 30 had been arrested for their role in protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022