Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies - ISNA

Iran and Saudi Arabia must reopen their embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between the two regional rivals, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"We are neighbours of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist. The embassies of the two countries should reopen in order to solve our problems in a better way," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

