Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies - ISNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:34 IST
Iran and Saudi Arabia must reopen their embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between the two regional rivals, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
"We are neighbours of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist. The embassies of the two countries should reopen in order to solve our problems in a better way," Ali Akbar Velayati said.
