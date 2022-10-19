Left Menu

Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies - ISNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:34 IST
Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies - ISNA
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran and Saudi Arabia must reopen their embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between the two regional rivals, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"We are neighbours of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist. The embassies of the two countries should reopen in order to solve our problems in a better way," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022