Iran imposes sanctions on U.K. institutions, individuals for 'inciting riots'

The sanctions, published on the ministry's Telegram page, include a ban on issuing visas and other ineffectual moves such as the seizure of designated individuals' assets in Iran, are a countermeasure to London's stance over protests that have gripped Iran during the past month following the death of a young woman in police custody. "The listed natural and legal persons have, among other things, carried out activities that have led to unrest, violence and terrorist acts against the Iranian nation," the ministry said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:28 IST
Iran designated several British people and institutions on Wednesday for their "deliberate actions in support of terrorism, incitement of violence, and human rights violations," Iran's foreign ministry said. The sanctions, published on the ministry's Telegram page, include a ban on issuing visas and other ineffectual moves such as the seizure of designated individuals' assets in Iran, are a countermeasure to London's stance over protests that have gripped Iran during the past month following the death of a young woman in police custody.

"The listed natural and legal persons have, among other things, carried out activities that have led to unrest, violence and terrorist acts against the Iranian nation," the ministry said. BBC Persian, the intelligence organisation Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), and people such as Conservative politicians Stephen Crabb and Tom Tugendhat appear on Tehran's list of sanctions.

On Oct. 10, Britain placed sanctions on senior Iranian security officials and the "Morality Police", saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

