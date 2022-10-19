German president cancels trip to Kyiv on security concerns
He had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in April but Kyiv initially declined to welcome him due to unease about his past support of rapprochement with Russia. Since then, the diplomatic rift has been mended. Bild daily first reported the cancellation.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called off a planned visit to Kyiv on Thursday for security reasons, his office said on Wednesday.
An official from his office said that security authorities in Germany and the foreign ministry had advised Steinmeier not to go but that the visit would be rescheduled soon. The president in Germany holds a largely ceremonial role. He had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in April but Kyiv initially declined to welcome him due to unease about his past support of rapprochement with Russia.
Since then, the diplomatic rift has been mended. Bild daily first reported the cancellation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan entangled in Russia-Ukraine war, supplying arms, ammunition to Kyiv
Questions over talks on joint air defence as Spanish, German leaders meet
Spanish, German leaders meet amid questions over air defence talks
EXCLUSIVE-Germany to subsidise electric bills with 12.7 bln euro grid fee payment -sources
Kyiv: Russian objects on occupied territory 'legitimate targets'