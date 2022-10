BRIEF-EMA Recommends Authorising Adapted Spikevax Covid Vaccine Targeting Omicron Subvariants

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: CHMP RECOMMENDS AUTHORISING ADAPTED SPIKEVAX COVID VACCINE TARGETING OMICRON SUBVARIANTS BA.4 & BA.5 IN ADDITION TO ORIGINAL STRAIN OF SARS-COV-2

* EMA RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SECOND ADAPTED SPIKEVAX VACCINE: 19/10/2022 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)