U.S. prosecutors charge five Russians, PDVSA traders with sanctions evasion
Reuters | New York | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals and two traders for Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela for sanctions evasion and other charges over a scheme to ship Venezuelan oil to Russian and Chinese buyers.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Russian nationals Yury Orekhov and Svetlana Kuzurgasheva also procured military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and shipped them to Russian end-users, including sanctioned companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelan
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Brooklyn
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan sees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
Taiwan foresees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
Taiwan sees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
Chinese civil war refugee makes love for Taiwan flag a dining experience
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory