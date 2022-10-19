U.S. prosecutors charge five Russians, PDVSA traders with sanctions evasion

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals and two traders for Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela for sanctions evasion and other charges over a scheme to ship Venezuelan oil to Russian and Chinese buyers.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Russian nationals Yury Orekhov and Svetlana Kuzurgasheva also procured military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and shipped them to Russian end-users, including sanctioned companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)