Left Menu

Palestinian gunman behind Jerusalem attack killed in West Bank, Israel says

A Palestinian gunman wanted by Israel for a lethal Oct. 8 attack at a Jerusalem checkpoint was killed on Wednesday while carrying out another shooting outside a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-10-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 00:32 IST
Palestinian gunman behind Jerusalem attack killed in West Bank, Israel says
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian gunman wanted by Israel for a lethal Oct. 8 attack at a Jerusalem checkpoint was killed on Wednesday while carrying out another shooting outside a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said. Guards at the entrance to Maale Adumim, one whom was wounded in the incident, fired back, killing the gunman, police said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid identified him as responsible for killing a soldier and wounding three others in the earlier attack at a checkpoint near Shuafat, a Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian authorities on the incident.

Following the Oct. 8 attack, police blockaded Shuafatfor days as they searched for the gunman, setting off violent protests in a community that Israel counts as part of its Jerusalem municipality but where residents complain of overcrowding and systematic neglect. Tensions have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in late March following a series of street attacks by Palestinians in Israel that killed 19 people. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed this year, most since the army launched its operation. (Writing by Dan Williams, editing by Deepa Babington)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
2
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
3
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022