U.S. Justice Dept issues charges over alleged exports for Russian military
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2022 02:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 02:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
Nearly a dozen individuals and several corporate entities have been charged with participating in unlawful schemes to export civil-military and dual-use technologies to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday.
Some of the technologies have been recovered in Ukraine, while another nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted before reaching Russian soil, the department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the department
- Ukraine
- U.S. Justice Department
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
U.S. military aid to Ukraine boosts risk of clash -Russian envoy
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
Ukraine opposes Belarus bid to lead conflict diamond organization