U.S. Justice Dept issues charges over alleged exports for Russian military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2022 02:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 02:07 IST
Nearly a dozen individuals and several corporate entities have been charged with participating in unlawful schemes to export civil-military and dual-use technologies to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Some of the technologies have been recovered in Ukraine, while another nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted before reaching Russian soil, the department said.

