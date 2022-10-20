Russia to reassess working with U.N. chief if he inspects drones in Ukraine
Russia will reassess its cooperation with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his staff if Guterres sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers say were made in Iran, Russia's deputy U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy did not elaborate on what cooperation could be affected.
Polyanskiy also told reporters he was not optimistic about the renewal of a U.N.-brokered deal that resumed Ukraine's Black Sea exports of grain and fertilizer.
