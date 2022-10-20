Left Menu

Man arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested on Wednesday after three guns were found in his van, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:15 IST
Man arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested on Wednesday after three guns were found in his van, police said. Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody on a single charge of bringing weapons to Capitol grounds, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a written statement. Two passengers in the van were detained but not arrested.

Capitol Police officers spotted the white van parked illegally near the U.S. Supreme Court building at around 3:45 p.m. EST. When they approached, the three occupants said they had come to deliver documents to the court. Payne told officers that he had weapons in the van and a search turned up two handguns and a shotgun, along with a pipe and containers, Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police said dozens of people are arrested each year for bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022